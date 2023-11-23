The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams & Summer House's Luke Gulbranson Spend Thanksgiving Together, Confirming Dating Rumors!

It looks like Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson are going strong as a couple!

Amid recent rumors that they are dating, the 33-year-old The Bachelorette alum and the 39-year-old Summer House star attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade together on Thursday morning (November 23) in New York City.

Tayshia and Luke sat in the stands with his former Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who shared a photo with them to his Instagram Stories.

Both Tayshia and Luke also shared views from the parade to their respective Instagram Stories, though neither of them shared photos together.

A source told People that Tayshia and Luke have been dating for almost a year!

“They’re very happy together,” the source said. “They’ve been keeping their romance private, but are a couple and are very affectionate when they are with one another. It’s a really sweet bond. Everyone in their inner circle is rooting for them to go the distance.”

