Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 12:12 pm

Royal Revelations in 'Endgame': Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Continue Here »

Royal Revelations in 'Endgame': Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Royal author Omid Scobie‘s new book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” is being released tomorrow and the biggest revelations from within its pages have been revealed.

The book has alleged info on King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Keep reading for the biggest claims that were made in the book…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, King Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Anne

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images