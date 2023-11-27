Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 6:50 pm

Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of FX's 'Alien' Prequel Series

Timothy Olyphant‘s next role is booked!

The 55-year-old actor has appeared in several projects in 2023, including the Max limited series Full Circle and Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six. He also recently reprised his role as Raylan Givens in the Justified spinoff show, Justified: City Primeval.

FX’s Alien series, a prequel to Ridley Scott‘s film franchise, will be executive-produced by the director and has enlisted Noah Hawley as showrunner.

On Monday (November 27), Deadline confirmed that Timothy has signed on for a major role in the series.

Timothy will star opposite Sydney Chandler. Other cast members announced thus far include Kit Young, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, and Adarsh Gourav.

While details surrounding his character have not been made official, the outlet reports that Timothy will play Kirsh, describing him as “a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Chandler’s Wendy who is a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.”

It was also noted that production on the Alien series began in July in Thailand, just days before the actors strike started. Filming is expected to resume in early 2024.

If you didn’t know, Timothy Olyphant is one of more than 10 actors who played an iconic video game character in live action. See the full list!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images