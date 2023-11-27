Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of FX's 'Alien' Prequel Series

Timothy Olyphant‘s next role is booked!

The 55-year-old actor has appeared in several projects in 2023, including the Max limited series Full Circle and Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six. He also recently reprised his role as Raylan Givens in the Justified spinoff show, Justified: City Primeval.

FX’s Alien series, a prequel to Ridley Scott‘s film franchise, will be executive-produced by the director and has enlisted Noah Hawley as showrunner.

On Monday (November 27), Deadline confirmed that Timothy has signed on for a major role in the series.

Timothy will star opposite Sydney Chandler. Other cast members announced thus far include Kit Young, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, and Adarsh Gourav.

While details surrounding his character have not been made official, the outlet reports that Timothy will play Kirsh, describing him as “a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Chandler’s Wendy who is a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.”

It was also noted that production on the Alien series began in July in Thailand, just days before the actors strike started. Filming is expected to resume in early 2024.

