Andrew Scott & Jamie Bell Attend MoMA Screening of 'All of Us Strangers' in NYC

Andrew Scott and Jamie Bell are stepping out to promote their new movie.

Andrew, 47, and Jamie, 37, joined director Andrew Haigh at a special screening of their new movie All of Us Strangers on Tuesday (November 28) held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (a screenwriter, played by Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died thirty years before.”

In a recent interview, Andrew and Paul opened up about filming their intimate scenes for the movie.

All of Us Strangers hits theaters on December 22 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Andrew Scott and Jamie Bell at the screening…