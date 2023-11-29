Eva Longoria Talks 'Desperate Housewives' Feud Rumors Between the Cast

Eva Longoria is looking back on the rumors and speculation of a feud between the stars of Desperate Housewives.

The 48-year-old actress made an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and opened up about what it was like facing sexism in the industry which led to rumors of her and her co-stars feuding.

“I remember, even back then it was a narrative about women, because there were all these shows about men on the air, and nobody was like ‘They’re fighting!’” Eva said.

“They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative, y’know, I’m like ‘you guys, they’re saying we’re fighting!’” she recalled about co-stars Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Marcia Cross. “And they’re like ‘yeah, well that’s just a narrative they do on women because we’re over 40 in a television show,’ and I’m like ‘yeah…’”

“People ask me that a lot, like, ‘were you guys really fighting?’ and I was like ‘God, I forgot that was a thing,’” Eva said. “it was a thing. It was a big thing!”

Eva also shared how she knew the rumors were a big deal when they were spoofing them on Saturday Night Live, and she said much of the time the rumors wouldn’t even make it to the set.

If you missed it, the actress and director has shared why she doesn’t think Desperate Housewives would work today, and why a reboot is not possible.

