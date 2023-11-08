The Richest 'Desperate Housewives' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Desperate Housewives is a modern classic.

The comedy/drama/mystery series ran on ABC for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, starring Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong, Dana Delany, Nicolette Sheridan, and Vanessa Williams.

The show, set on Wisteria Lane in the fictional town of Fairview, follows the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the first episode.

The show won six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the stars of the show also went on to enjoy very successful careers, amassing a significant amount of wealth ever since.

We’ve rounded up the stars of Desperate Housewives, and ranked from according to their estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars of Desperate Housewives are…