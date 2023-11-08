'Mean Girls' Trailer Slammed for Not Revealing It's a Musical & Using Olivia Rodrigo Song Instead - Read Reactions

Fans who have been looking forward to the Mean Girls movie musical are not happy with the trailer released by Paramount Pictures.

The 2024 remake of Mean Girls is based on the recent Broadway musical and features the music that fans fell in love with from the stage show… but you wouldn’t know that from the trailer.

While the teaser trailer did have Renee Rapp singing Regina George’s famous intro line, the official trailer features no music from the musical and instead features Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Get Him Back.”

The trailer even teases that the remake is a “new twist from Tina Fey,” except they don’t reveal that the twist is the movie is a musical.

“confused why im hearing an olivia rodrigo song and not like any music from your musical movie,” one fan said.

Someone else wrote, “If I poured a bunch of money into a movie musical I feel like I wouldn’t want to shy away from the fact that I did indeed make a MUSICAL.”

if i was making a trailer of the broadway version of a show i would simply include the music so ppl know it is not just a remake https://t.co/ZSaouecQCj — ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 8, 2023

confused why im hearing an olivia rodrigo song and not like any music from your musical movie https://t.co/R7qA6V012Y — dajour (@selahspades) November 8, 2023

If I poured a bunch of money into a movie musical I feel like I wouldn’t want to shy away from the fact that I did indeed make a MUSICAL. https://t.co/s33EM4kcVB — Dill Pickles (@tiredgaynomad) November 8, 2023

I love that you can barely even tell it’s a musical from this trailer. It’s like they’re hiding it 😂 https://t.co/zLZAjbIC3M — Dylan (@DudeSkipper) November 8, 2023

(the twist is that mean girls is now a musical) pic.twitter.com/pVTi1iF1js — ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) November 8, 2023

without the musical element this literally plays like Gus Van Sant's PSYCHO https://t.co/hYDmIm4nVD — Joey Sims (@joeycsims) November 8, 2023

the mean girls musical trailer is like when gay guys wear baseball caps in all their pics — alex (@alex_abads) November 8, 2023

Watch the (arguably song-free) trailer for the new MEAN GIRLS musical moviehttps://t.co/VN0rbxG5Zh — TheaterMania (@theatermania) November 8, 2023

uhhh, why does this trailer hide the fact that it’s a MUSICAL? why am I only hearing Olivia Rodrigo??? https://t.co/ekThMryuWe — matt gehring (@mattryanx) November 8, 2023

Obsessed with them trying to make it look like this isn’t a musical https://t.co/yLtVpkuGjI — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) November 8, 2023

Hiding the fact that this is a musical is a choice!!! Because why the fuck else would we watch another Mean Girls? https://t.co/8NIohFyaUo — Ira (@iramadisonthree) November 8, 2023

so it’s a full-on musical and they’re using an Olivia song for the trailer…. ???? https://t.co/vybhsGbIS2 — jeff heimbrock (@jheimbrock) November 8, 2023

Having a very "sweet summer child" reaction to everyone asking why a trailer for a movie musical would hide that it's a musical. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 8, 2023

Why are they pretending this isn’t the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical? pic.twitter.com/t5zkkpurpQ — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 8, 2023