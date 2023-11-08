'Mean Girls' Trailer Slammed for Not Revealing It's a Musical & Using Olivia Rodrigo Song Instead - Read Reactions
Fans who have been looking forward to the Mean Girls movie musical are not happy with the trailer released by Paramount Pictures.
The 2024 remake of Mean Girls is based on the recent Broadway musical and features the music that fans fell in love with from the stage show… but you wouldn’t know that from the trailer.
While the teaser trailer did have Renee Rapp singing Regina George’s famous intro line, the official trailer features no music from the musical and instead features Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Get Him Back.”
The trailer even teases that the remake is a “new twist from Tina Fey,” except they don’t reveal that the twist is the movie is a musical.
“confused why im hearing an olivia rodrigo song and not like any music from your musical movie,” one fan said.
Someone else wrote, “If I poured a bunch of money into a movie musical I feel like I wouldn’t want to shy away from the fact that I did indeed make a MUSICAL.”
if i was making a trailer of the broadway version of a show i would simply include the music so ppl know it is not just a remake https://t.co/ZSaouecQCj
— ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 8, 2023
confused why im hearing an olivia rodrigo song and not like any music from your musical movie https://t.co/R7qA6V012Y
— dajour (@selahspades) November 8, 2023
If I poured a bunch of money into a movie musical I feel like I wouldn’t want to shy away from the fact that I did indeed make a MUSICAL. https://t.co/s33EM4kcVB
— Dill Pickles (@tiredgaynomad) November 8, 2023
where are the songs?? https://t.co/IhEfLEvgk8
— darlene 🥀 (@bwaydarlene) November 8, 2023
I love that you can barely even tell it’s a musical from this trailer. It’s like they’re hiding it 😂 https://t.co/zLZAjbIC3M
— Dylan (@DudeSkipper) November 8, 2023
(the twist is that mean girls is now a musical) pic.twitter.com/pVTi1iF1js
— ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) November 8, 2023
without the musical element this literally plays like Gus Van Sant's PSYCHO https://t.co/hYDmIm4nVD
— Joey Sims (@joeycsims) November 8, 2023
the mean girls musical trailer is like when gay guys wear baseball caps in all their pics
— alex (@alex_abads) November 8, 2023
Watch the (arguably song-free) trailer for the new MEAN GIRLS musical moviehttps://t.co/VN0rbxG5Zh
— TheaterMania (@theatermania) November 8, 2023
uhhh, why does this trailer hide the fact that it’s a MUSICAL? why am I only hearing Olivia Rodrigo??? https://t.co/ekThMryuWe
— matt gehring (@mattryanx) November 8, 2023
Obsessed with them trying to make it look like this isn’t a musical https://t.co/yLtVpkuGjI
— Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) November 8, 2023
Hiding the fact that this is a musical is a choice!!! Because why the fuck else would we watch another Mean Girls? https://t.co/8NIohFyaUo
— Ira (@iramadisonthree) November 8, 2023
so it’s a full-on musical and they’re using an Olivia song for the trailer…. ???? https://t.co/vybhsGbIS2
— jeff heimbrock (@jheimbrock) November 8, 2023
Having a very "sweet summer child" reaction to everyone asking why a trailer for a movie musical would hide that it's a musical.
— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 8, 2023
This trailer really said https://t.co/6Cz7DfgzcL pic.twitter.com/FoC4rflkbw
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 8, 2023
Why are they pretending this isn’t the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical? pic.twitter.com/t5zkkpurpQ
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 8, 2023
The fact that the trailer for the movie of MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL doesn't feature any songs from said musical — or any indication that they're really singing at all — is just 🥴 https://t.co/3GdQ8Rbd1o
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 8, 2023