Wed, 08 November 2023 at 1:53 pm

'Mean Girls' Trailer Slammed for Not Revealing It's a Musical & Using Olivia Rodrigo Song Instead - Read Reactions

Fans who have been looking forward to the Mean Girls movie musical are not happy with the trailer released by Paramount Pictures.

The 2024 remake of Mean Girls is based on the recent Broadway musical and features the music that fans fell in love with from the stage show… but you wouldn’t know that from the trailer.

While the teaser trailer did have Renee Rapp singing Regina George’s famous intro line, the official trailer features no music from the musical and instead features Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Get Him Back.”

The trailer even teases that the remake is a “new twist from Tina Fey,” except they don’t reveal that the twist is the movie is a musical.

So, what are fans saying?

Keep reading to find out more…

“confused why im hearing an olivia rodrigo song and not like any music from your musical movie,” one fan said.

Someone else wrote, “If I poured a bunch of money into a movie musical I feel like I wouldn’t want to shy away from the fact that I did indeed make a MUSICAL.”

Read all of the tweets below!
