Wed, 08 November 2023 at 1:54 pm

Eurovision 2024 - 4 Countries' Contestants Revealed!

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is still many months away, but several performers are already being announced as official contestants!

A handful of singers have been officially deemed as representatives for their countries for the annual song competition.

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, following the country’s win at the 2023 contest with the song “Tattoo” by Loreen.

The contest will be held at the Malmö Arena, and will consist of two semi-finals on May 7 and May 9, 2024, and a final on May 11, 2024.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmö, which it also hosted in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Click through to see the Eurovision 2024 contestants so far…

Photos: Eurovision
