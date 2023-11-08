'The White Lotus' Season 3: Series Creator Teases What's In Store!

A third season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus is on the way!

It was previously mentioned that the show is a priority for the network, and series creator Mike White is teasing the upcoming season in a new interview.

If you didn’t know, it was previously revealed that season three will take place and be filmed in Thailand and likely won’t premiere until 2025.

Find out what’s new inside…

While speaking with EW, Mike said that he hopes they will start filming at the start of 2024.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” he shared. “Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going.”

He also teased what fans can expect in the new season.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” Mike dished. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Previously, Mike teased that since each season focuses on a certain subject, with season one about money and season two about sex, the third could take “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

RELATED: