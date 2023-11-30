Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood &amp; Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 12:11 pm

'The Masked Singer' 2024 - 3 Judges Return, 1 Is Leaving & 1 Is Joining!

'The Masked Singer' 2024 - 3 Judges Return, 1 Is Leaving & 1 Is Joining!

The Masked Singer is coming back, and there’s a judge shake-up next year!

The long-running Fox reality TV competition series will return with Season 11 on March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

And this time around, one of the judges on the panel will be leaving the program, and another star is filling in!

Click through to see which panelists are returning, which one is leaving and who is joining The Masked Singer in 2024…

