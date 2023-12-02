Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Anti-Jewish Comments at NYC Rally

Susan Sarandon is apologizing for her recent comments.

Last week, the 77-year-old Thelma & Louise actress appeared during a pro-Palestine rally in New York City during which she said, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

She was subsequently dropped by her longtime agency.

On Friday (December 1), Susan issued an statement apologizing for her anti-Jewish comments.

“Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a cease fire,” Susan started on Instagram. “I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words.”

She continued, “Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.’ This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day,” Susan wrote. “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

Susan concluded, “I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”

Another actress recently lost an upcoming movie role after she commented on the Israel-Palestine conflict.