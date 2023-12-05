Charles Melton Reveals 'Annoying Process' of Wearing a Prosthetic for 9 Hours While Filming 'May December'

Charles Melton is opening up about wearing a prosthetic for a scene in his new movie May December.

The 32-year-old actor stars as Joe Yoo in the Netflix film, and one of the final scenes they filmed was a sexual encounter with Natalie Portman‘s Elizabeth Berry, which required him to wear a prosthetic.

Find out what he said inside…

“It was very professional,” Charles told Variety about filming the scene. “The whole thing. Natalie, Todd [Haynes, director], and I met to discuss the scene, walking through it and ensuring everybody was comfortable. There were a few conversations about the prosthetic, regarding what was realistic and what wasn’t.”

He also revealed, “I had to wear that prosthetic for nine hours that day. I didn’t have anything to drink that morning or the night before. That was an annoying process but still very respectful.”

If you missed it, Charles recently revealed how much weight he gained for his role in the movie, which is garnering a lot of awards buzz.

Speaking of awards, Charles just picked up a Breakthrough Actor award, and won the 2023 Gotham Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance last week, for his role in May December.