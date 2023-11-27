Charles Melton Wins First Major Acting Award for 'May December' at Gotham Awards 2023

Charles Melton was so shocked by his win at the 2023 Gotham Awards that he was practically speechless while accepting the award!

The 32-year-old actor picked up the Outstanding Supporting Performance award for his work in the movie May December during the awards show on Monday (November 27) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Charles beat out nine other actors, including Oscar winners like Penelope Cruz and Jamie Foxx, to win the award.

“This is heavy, this is awesome. I just think about the 23 days we spent in Savannah, Georgia filming. It was the greatest experience of my career,” Charles said at the end of his speech, which you can watch below.

In the new Netflix film, Charles plays a man whose marriage was a huge tabloid story 20 years ago and now his relationship buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about his past. He’s been getting lots of Oscar buzz for the Todd Haynes movie!

