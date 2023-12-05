Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner in NYC After Spending Time with Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is back home in NYC.

The 33-year-old “Lover” singer stepped out for dinner at Paros restaurant on Tuesday night (December 5) in New York City.

For her night out, Taylor showed off her chic fall fashion in tweed coat with a matching skirt paired with a black top, black stockings, and heels.

Taylor just landed in NYC earlier that day after she spent some time with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

The night before, Taylor was seen hanging out with Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs vs. Packers game in Green Bay.

Last week, Taylor jetted to England to attend the London premiere of Beyonce‘s Renaissance movie.

FYI: Taylor is wearing a coat and miniskirt by Stella McCartney.

