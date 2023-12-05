Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 11:20 pm

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner in NYC After Spending Time with Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner in NYC After Spending Time with Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is back home in NYC.

The 33-year-old “Lover” singer stepped out for dinner at Paros restaurant on Tuesday night (December 5) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

For her night out, Taylor showed off her chic fall fashion in tweed coat with a matching skirt paired with a black top, black stockings, and heels.

Taylor just landed in NYC earlier that day after she spent some time with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

The night before, Taylor was seen hanging out with Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs vs. Packers game in Green Bay.

Last week, Taylor jetted to England to attend the London premiere of Beyonce‘s Renaissance movie.

If you missed it, one of Taylor‘s famous friends named their new cat after a Midnights song!

FYI: Taylor is wearing a coat and miniskirt by Stella McCartney.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Taylor Swift stepping out for dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 01
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 02
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 03
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 04
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 05
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 06
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 07
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 08
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 09
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 10
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 11
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 12
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 13
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 14
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 15
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 16
taylor swift tweed outfit in nyc for dinner 17

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images