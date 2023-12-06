Get to Know 'Green Lights' Singer-Songwriter Joseph Luca With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Joseph Luca is opening up about love and life with his new music, and we want Just Jared readers to get to know him better!

The Ojai, Calif.-raised singer-songwriter unveiled the first new EP in his upcoming three-part EP series, PART 1: Ouroboros (Life), in November.

Following previous singles “Nowhere” and “Full Time Lover,” he’s now sharing the audio video for the single, “Green Lights,” a track on which he reminds himself and his audience of the danger in moving too quickly in a new relationship.

“‘Green Lights’ is a song about how dangerous it can be to rush through the excitement of new love. To meet someone who you truly connect with on a deep level is a miraculous gift not to be taken for granted. The song begs two new lovers to take their time through the gift of romantic alignment. Green Lights only appear when the time’s right, 5 miles per hour’ll do just fine,” he explains.

PART 1: Ouroboros (Life) explores the artist coming into full power, accepting their pansexuality and living their life as their truest self through a metaphorical shedding / cycle of “life, death, and rebirth.”

Joseph self-wrote and produced the entirety of his first EP, with the exception of “Green Lights” and “Cupid Played Pretend,” produced by Alex Casnoff. The EP was aso mixed and mastered by Steve Dresser.

Listen to “Green Lights” and check out 10 Fun Facts about Joseph Luca inside…

1. Bass guitar has been the driving force behind everything I do musically.

2. I have a rescue dog the shelter named Batman. The name was too perfect so I kept it.

3. I know everything Star Wars .

4. Jeff Buckley taught me how to sing.

5. I was born and raised in a town called Ojai, Calif. that doesn’t allow chain stores anywhere.

6. I made a full recovery from breaking two vertebrae in my spine. ❤️

7. My father starred in a show called Bosom Buddies with the legendary Tom Hanks.

8. I am an extremely bourgeois eater and overall creature of habit.

9. I produce a good amount of my music myself and with a few other extremely talented individuals.

10. I’ve written over 500 songs.

Watch the video for “Full Time Lover”…

