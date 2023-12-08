Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 12:04 pm

Kris Jenner Wears Full Leather Look for Dinner with Rita Wilson & More Friends

Kris Jenner Wears Full Leather Look for Dinner with Rita Wilson & More Friends

Kris Jenner is enjoying a night out with her girl friends!

The 68-year-old reality star was all smiles as she left Funke restaurant after dinner with a few friends, including Rita Wilson, on Thursday night (December 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kris was seen wearing a black leather jacket over a leather dress paired with leather boots as she gave Rita, 67, and her other friends a hug goodbye before hopping into her ride and heading home.

During the season four finale of The Kardashians, Kris explained why she was “hurt” by the way that daughter Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed that she and husband Travis Barker were expecting their first child together.

Kris also recently revealed the biggest regret of her life…and it involves one of the family members.
