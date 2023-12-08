Lee Pace Shows Off Fit Physique Going Shirtless in 'Foundation' Training Video - Watch Now!

Lee Pace is celebrating his show getting renewed with a new shirtless video!

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced that they were renewing Foundation, starring the 44-year-old Emmy-nominated actor, for a third season.

Following the announcement, Lee shared a video of himself showing off his fit physique as he trained for the show.

“FOUNDATION seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on @appletv,” Lee wrote on Instagram along with a videos of himself shirtless in a gym and training for fight scenes.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Following Foundation‘s renewal announcement, Lee‘s husband Matthew Foley shared a very rare selfie of the two of them to celebrate the news!