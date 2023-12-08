Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 12:34 pm

Lee Pace Shows Off Fit Physique Going Shirtless in 'Foundation' Training Video - Watch Now!

Lee Pace Shows Off Fit Physique Going Shirtless in 'Foundation' Training Video - Watch Now!

Lee Pace is celebrating his show getting renewed with a new shirtless video!

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced that they were renewing Foundation, starring the 44-year-old Emmy-nominated actor, for a third season.

Following the announcement, Lee shared a video of himself showing off his fit physique as he trained for the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“FOUNDATION seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on @appletv,” Lee wrote on Instagram along with a videos of himself shirtless in a gym and training for fight scenes.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Following Foundation‘s renewal announcement, Lee‘s husband Matthew Foley shared a very rare selfie of the two of them to celebrate the news!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @leeepfrog
Posted to: Lee Pace, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images