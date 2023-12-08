Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 12:59 pm

Julia Roberts Reveals 'Hardest Drug' She's Ever Tried - Watch Now!

Julia Roberts Reveals 'Hardest Drug' She's Ever Tried - Watch Now!

Andy Cohen is getting Julia Roberts to spill all the tea!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (December 7) where Andy, 55, had her play a round of “Plead the Fifth.”

One of the questions Andy asked Julia, “What is the hardest drug you’ve ever tried?”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Mushrooms,” Julia responded, adding that she found it to be a “positive experience.”

“Yeah, it was nice,” Julia said with a laugh. “Not gonna lie – kids don’t try it at home!”

Julia has been very busy promoting her new movie Leave the World Behind, which is available for streaming on Netflix now.

In another recent interview, Julia shared some rare and touching comments about husband Danny Moder.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Julia Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images