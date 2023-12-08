Julia Roberts Reveals 'Hardest Drug' She's Ever Tried - Watch Now!

Andy Cohen is getting Julia Roberts to spill all the tea!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (December 7) where Andy, 55, had her play a round of “Plead the Fifth.”

One of the questions Andy asked Julia, “What is the hardest drug you’ve ever tried?”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Mushrooms,” Julia responded, adding that she found it to be a “positive experience.”

“Yeah, it was nice,” Julia said with a laugh. “Not gonna lie – kids don’t try it at home!”

Julia has been very busy promoting her new movie Leave the World Behind, which is available for streaming on Netflix now.

In another recent interview, Julia shared some rare and touching comments about husband Danny Moder.