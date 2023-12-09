Tyga & Blac Chyna Settle Custody Agreement Over Son King Cairo

Tyga and Blac Chyna have come to an agreement concerning custody of their son King Cairo.

In recent months, the 34-year-old rapper and 35-year-old model and TV personality have been locked in a legal battle over King, 11.

Back in August, Chyna took legal action against Tyga, aiming to obtain child support and joint custody with her ex-boyfriend. In October, it was reported that Tyga filed court documents requesting full custody of King.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (December 8), TMZ reported that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, and Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, will share joint and legal physical custody.

The agreement involves mutual decision-making on King‘s health, education, and general welfare. Tyga and Chyna will also have to use a program to monitor their co-parenting communications. Tyga will not have to pay child support.

Per their custody arrangement, King will spend Monday through Friday with Tyga and Friday through Monday with Chyna.

If you missed it, Blac Chyna recently talked about co-parenting with Tyga and Rob Kardashian!