Sia Reveals the Plastic Surgery Procedure She Just Had Done & Explains Why She's Telling Fans

Sia is opening up about getting plastic surgery.

The 47-year-old “Chandelier” musician took to social media on Saturday (December 9) to let her fans know that she underwent liposuction.

She explained why she decided to have the procedure performed and also why she felt that it was important to let her fans know.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today,” Sia wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She continued, reflecting, “Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again (🤪)that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise.”

Why is she letting the world know? “I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough,” she explained. “I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues.”

The hitmaker concluded by writing, “Pray for me please! 🙏 I love you, keep going!”

This isn’t the first time that she has opened up about getting plastic surgery.

