Jason Momoa & Patrick Wilson Continue 'Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom' Press Tour in London

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson are bringing their new DC Universe movie to London!

The two actors posed for photos while attending the photo call for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Monday (December 11) in London, England.

During the event, Jason had some fun posing with his character’s trident.

Last week, Jason joined director James Wan at a special fan screening of their new movie in China.

Here’s the synopsis for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The movie also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 22 – watch the trailer here!

