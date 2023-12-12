Tue, 12 December 2023 at 3:02 pm
'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return!
Abbott Elementary is coming back soon!
The acclaimed ABC TV series follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.
The show officially returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET in a one-hour premiere.
And we already know who is set to return for the third season!
Click through to find out who’s back for Abbott Elementary Season 3…
