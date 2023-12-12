'Waitress' Movie Exceeds Box Office Expectations, Extends Theatrical Run Through Holiday Season

The filmed version of Broadway’s Waitress: The Musical was a surprise hit at the box office this past weekend and now the movie will stay in theaters longer than expected!

Sara Bareilles leads the cast of the musical, which she wrote for the stage. The show opened on Broadway back in 2016 and closed in January 2020. The musical returned to Broadway for a limited engagement in late 2021, which is when the show was filmed for theatrical release.

Bleecker Street Pictures and Fathom Events teamed up for the theatrical release and the original plan was for the film to be in theaters for just 5 days.

In the first four days of release, the movie has grossed $3.5 million at the box office.

“We’re thrilled with the success of Waitress: The Musical at this weekend’s box office,” said Bleecker Street’s president of distribution Kyle Davies (via Deadline). “The word-of-mouth around this film has been tremendous and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into the extension of the film’s run.”

Sara wrote on Instagram, “OH MY GODDESS!!!! HUGE NEWS!!! Due to popular demand, WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL is being extended in theaters NATIONWIDE! THIS IS NOT A DRILL. If you missed it this past weekend, you have another chance. If you’ve already seen it, the second (or third!) time’s a charm!! Tickets for the extended run will be available soon. Can’t thank you enough our beloved fans. This is all because of you!!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON PIE! May we all be so lucky!!”

