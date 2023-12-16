Diddy Returns to Instagram to Honor Late Ex Kim Porter Amid Assault Allegations

Diddy is back on Instagram.

On Friday (December 15), the 54-year-old rapper – who is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual assault – returned to the social media app to pay tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

“We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever 🖤” Diddy wrote along with a throwback photo of him kissing Kim on the cheek.

Kim died on November 15, 2018, at the age 47. She and Diddy shared four kids – 16-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, along with sons King, 25, and Quincy Brown, 32, whom Diddy adopted during his relationship with Kim.

Diddy also has three other children with previous partners: daughters Love Sean, 14 months, and Chance, 17, as well as son Justin Dior, 29.

Diddy has remained off social media for the past several weeks after his ex Cassie‘s lawsuit claiming physical assault and rape, which they settled immediately one day after.

He is also accused of drugging and raping a then-college student in 1991.

A third woman, whose name was not made public, filed her own sexual assault lawsuit in a New York court claiming he and Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friend at the latter artist’s apartment in 1990 or 1991.

Most recently, in a fourth allegation, he was accused of gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old schoolgirl when she was in the 11th grade, via Page Six.

Earlier this month, Diddy released a statement addressing all of the allegations.