Top Stories
Sat, 16 December 2023 at 7:53 pm

Tiger Woods Competes in Golf Tournament With Son Charlie, Daughter Sam Caddies For Him

Tiger Woods Competes in Golf Tournament With Son Charlie, Daughter Sam Caddies For Him

Tiger Woods is getting in some family time on the golf course!

The 47-year-old golf legend competed in the PNC Championship’s Pro-AM at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Saturday (December 16) in Orlando, Florida. He was joined by his daughter Sam, 16, and son Charlie, 14.

The annual competition is a family affair, which Tiger has golfed in with Charlie multiple times in the past. This marks the first time that Sam has joined the competition as his official caddy!

Keep reading to find out more…

Sam, who Tiger shares with ex Elin Nordegren, was seen standing by her dad’s side wearing official gear from the competition. She also drove him around in the golf cart. She looked excited for the opportunity and seemed to have a great time.

Tiger and Charlie were also in good spirits and were seen exchanging a fist bump at one point. The duo competed in another tournament last year while both being injured. That time they even matched in adorable outfits.

Did you know that Tiger teamed up with an A-list musician for an unexpected project earlier this year?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Tiger Woods with his children on the golf course in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
tiger woods kids golf course 01
tiger woods kids golf course 02
tiger woods kids golf course 03
tiger woods kids golf course 04
tiger woods kids golf course 05
tiger woods kids golf course 06
tiger woods kids golf course 07
tiger woods kids golf course 08
tiger woods kids golf course 09
tiger woods kids golf course 10
tiger woods kids golf course 11
tiger woods kids golf course 12
tiger woods kids golf course 13
tiger woods kids golf course 14
tiger woods kids golf course 15
tiger woods kids golf course 16
tiger woods kids golf course 17
tiger woods kids golf course 18
tiger woods kids golf course 19
tiger woods kids golf course 20
tiger woods kids golf course 21
tiger woods kids golf course 22
tiger woods kids golf course 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Kids, Charlie Woods, Golf, Sam Woods, Sports, Tiger Woods

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images