Tiger Woods Competes in Golf Tournament With Son Charlie, Daughter Sam Caddies For Him

Tiger Woods is getting in some family time on the golf course!

The 47-year-old golf legend competed in the PNC Championship’s Pro-AM at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Saturday (December 16) in Orlando, Florida. He was joined by his daughter Sam, 16, and son Charlie, 14.

The annual competition is a family affair, which Tiger has golfed in with Charlie multiple times in the past. This marks the first time that Sam has joined the competition as his official caddy!

Sam, who Tiger shares with ex Elin Nordegren, was seen standing by her dad’s side wearing official gear from the competition. She also drove him around in the golf cart. She looked excited for the opportunity and seemed to have a great time.

Tiger and Charlie were also in good spirits and were seen exchanging a fist bump at one point. The duo competed in another tournament last year while both being injured. That time they even matched in adorable outfits.

