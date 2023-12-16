Charlie Hunnam Reveals the 'Star Wars' Role He Was Up For & What Happened

Charlie Hunnam almost played a key role in the Star Wars franchise.

The 43-year-old Rebel Moon star is headed to space in his new movie. However, it turns out that he was in the running to do so many years earlier.

He opened up about the role he was competing for and what happened with it during a recent interview.

Read more about Charlie Hunnam’s Star Wars audition…

Speaking to ET, Charlie confirmed that he auditioned to bring Anakin Skywalker (who later becomes Darth Vader) to life in the Star Wars prequel movies. The role ultimately went to Hayden Christensen.

“I had forgotten that too, but yes, I did,” Charlie recalled about the audition. “I got to the point where I was meeting George Lucas [Star Wars creator], you know? Which… I don’t think he meets a lot of actors.”

He added, “I think it was probably, maybe, two to three actors they were considering. I don’t remember much about it.”

By the sounds of it, the meeting with George didn’t go according to plan.

“I remember that I was nervous, and I was a little bit awkward. I just remember walking out thinking, ‘Well, I’m definitely not getting that role.’ And I was correct.”

Charlie also revealed that he was offered the opportunity to play a popular superhero but turned it down.