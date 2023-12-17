Khloe Kardashian Teaches Her Son Tatum How to Clean In New Video - Watch Here!

Khloe Kardashian is showing her son the ropes when it comes to household responsibilities!

The 39-year-old Kardashians star shares her son Tatum and daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday (December 17), the 39-year-old Kardashians star posted an adorable video on Instagram, featuring herself teaching 16-month-old Tatum how to clean!

In the video, Khloe is seen on the ground wiping the floor alongside her son, who did the same.

“Good job, Papa! Yay!” she told him.

In the caption of her post, Khloe wrote: “We are never too young to start cleaning 🧼 my little man will know how to do it all 🩵”

