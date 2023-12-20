Adam Driver Jokingly Says Babies 'Kinda Suck' While Discussing His Newborn Daughter, Reveals How He's Doing Things Differently Than With His Son

Adam Driver opened up about his experiences as a parent after we learned he and wife Joanne Tucker welcomed a baby girl in secret earlier this year.

The 40-year-old Ferrari actor casually revealed that he and his wife had welcomed a second child during a Saturday Night Live dress rehearsal. They already share a son, who was born in 2016.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, Adam spilled about his growing family. He revealed exactly how old his daughter was and joked around about how babies “kinda sucked.”

He even revealed how his second experience with fatherhood was different from the first.

Adam did not reveal his daughter’s name, but he did share that she was eight months old.

He added that he wasn’t getting a lot of sleep and joked that “you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck.”

However, Adam is making a conscious effort to every sleepless night this time around.

“But I’m remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more. This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I’m more patient with her. I’m trying to enjoy it more,” he explained.

