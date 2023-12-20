Jon Cryer Talks Possible 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion After Charlie Sheen & Chuck Lorre Reconciliation

Jon Cryer is opening up about the possibility of a Two and a Half Men reunion!

The 58-year-old actor was recently asked about the potential after his co-star Charlie Sheen and the show’s creator Chuck Lorre reconciled with each other, years after their falling out.

Charlie reunited with Chuck for a cameo on his new show Bookie, which also saw a cameo from his Two and a Half Men nephew Angus T Jones, who briefly came out of acting retirement.

Jon is open to reprising his role of Alan Harper someday!

“I’m not going to rule anything out, but I haven’t talked to Charlie,” Jon told ET. “I’m really glad they made up… I can only say for Chuck, clearly. He has the enormous relief of somebody who’s been able to rekindle a friendship that was really meaningful to him.”

“He and Charlie were very, very close for the first few years of Two and a Half Men and that they’ve managed to reconcile is really lovely,” he added. “I have not spoken to Charlie. I don’t know that he knows my number anymore. But anything could happen.”

