Is There an 'Anyone But You' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new romantic comedy Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is now in theaters!

In the new movie, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Anyone But You?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

According to a fan on Letterboxd, YES, there is a post-credits scene you should stick around for in the credits.

“this has such a baffling end credits musical number that truly has to be seen to be believed,” a fan named Josh wrote in his review.

