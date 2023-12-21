Top Stories
Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey &amp; Bryan Tanaka Split

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Thu, 21 December 2023 at 4:09 pm

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6: 9 Stars Expected to Return!

Continue Here »

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6: 9 Stars Expected to Return!

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most buzzed-about shows on television today.

The series, adapted from the classic Margaret Atwood novel which is set in a dystopian future where women are forced to live as concubines under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship, is set to return for its sixth and final season sometime in 2024.

While we don’t know the exact premiere date just yet, we do know who is expected to return for Season 6, as well as at least one actor who is not coming back.

Click through to find out who is returning for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hulu
Posted to: amanda brugel, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, Elisabeth Moss, hulu, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Slideshow, Television, The Handmaid's Tale, Yvonne Strahovski