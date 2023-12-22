Top Stories
Matt Bomer Spotted at Dinner with Husband Simon Halls After 'Fellow Travelers' Ends

Matt Bomer and his longtime love Simon Halls enjoyed a night on the town this week!

The 46-year-old actor and the 59-year-old Hollywood publicist were spotted heading to dinner at Funke restaurant on Thursday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

The dinner outing came just days after the finale of Matt‘s new limited series Fellow Travelers aired on Showtime. All of the episodes are now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

While promoting his critically acclaimed show, as well as his new movie Maestro, Matt made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared a kiss with the host after she admitted she seems to only be attracted to gay men!

Did you see that Matt recently explained why he turned down a role in the Barbie movie?
