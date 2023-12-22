Shawn Mendes Goes Holiday Shopping in West Hollywood

Shawn Mendes is stepping out to do some shopping ahead of the holidays!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted shopping at Glossier on Friday (December 22) in West Hollywood.

Shawn was all smiles as he rocked a casual all-black ensemble during his outing.

The “Stitches” singer has been seen out and about a lot lately. Earlier this month, he reunited with his friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda for a holiday shopping spree in Los Angeles!

Two weeks earlier, Shawn went for a solo hike in Malibu, Calif., and we have the photos!

If you weren’t aware, Shawn joined Jacob Collier and Stormzy in the recently-released music video for “Witness Me.”

Find out why fans think that Sabrina Carpenter‘s new song “Cindy Lou Who” is about Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes!