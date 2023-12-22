Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 9:27 pm

Shawn Mendes Goes Holiday Shopping in West Hollywood

Shawn Mendes is stepping out to do some shopping ahead of the holidays!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted shopping at Glossier on Friday (December 22) in West Hollywood.

Shawn was all smiles as he rocked a casual all-black ensemble during his outing.

The “Stitches” singer has been seen out and about a lot lately. Earlier this month, he reunited with his friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda for a holiday shopping spree in Los Angeles!

Two weeks earlier, Shawn went for a solo hike in Malibu, Calif., and we have the photos!

If you weren’t aware, Shawn joined Jacob Collier and Stormzy in the recently-released music video for “Witness Me.”

Find out why fans think that Sabrina Carpenter‘s new song “Cindy Lou Who” is about Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes!
