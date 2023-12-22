TikTok Star Madeleine White & DJ Andrew Fedyk Are Engaged!

Madeleine White is getting married!

The TikTok star is engaged to her boyfriend, DJ Andrew Fedyk, after more than three years of dating.

Madeleine and Andrew each took to Instagram on Friday (December 22) to share the exciting news!

In a joint post, the couple announced their engagement with a series of photos of the proposal, which happened during a recent trip to Toronto, Canada.

One snapshot shows Andrew down on one knee as the two kiss.

Madeleine wrote in the caption: “forever sounds good to me.”

Andrew enthusiastically added: “HOLY F–K WE DID IT BOYS.”

According to E! News, Madeleine and Andrew designed her emerald engagement ring in early August.

“Nothing could have prepared me for seeing it in person. It’s so stunning,” Madeleine told the outlet. “I don’t think I’ll fully process it for a couple more weeks.”

In case you didn’t know, Madeleine has 4.4 million followers on her TikTok page, where she regularly posts videos about shopping, style, and more.

Earlier on Friday, Madeleine shared a TikTok showcasing a compilation of sweet moments between her and Andrew leading up to their engagement.

We send our congratulations to Madeleine and Andrew!

