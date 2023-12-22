Arrest Made After Charlie Sheen Allegedly Attacked by Neighbor

An arrest has been made after Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked by a neighbor.

The 58-year-old Two and a Half Men star was involved in a dispute with his neighbor at his home on Wednesday (December 20), which has since led to authorities taking action against a suspect in the matter.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department obtained by People, authorities responded to “a battery/disturbance call” on Wednesday at around 1 p.m. in Malibu, Calif.

The statement continued, “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”

A suspect “was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury” and “residential burglary.”

Charlie‘s neighbor, a 47-year-old woman, allegedly knocked on the actor’s door and attempted to strangle him after he answered, TMZ reports. The woman allegedly fled the scene and returned to her home.

According to the outlet, Charlie said that the woman had once sprayed his car with a “sticky” liquid and dumped trash in his house. The star told authorities that they had resolved their differences prior to the alleged strangulation attempt.

