Sat, 23 December 2023 at 12:49 am

Khloe Kardashian Compares Son Tatum to Rob Kardashian in Adorable New Photos!

Khloe Kardashian sees a young Rob Kardashian in her son Tatum!

The 39-year-old reality star is a mother to two children. She shares Tatum, 16 months, and her daughter True, 5, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In newly shared photos, Khloe drew a comparison between her brother and Tatum!

On Friday (December 22), Khloe took to Instagram to post photos of her son sitting on a couch and smiling.

“He knows what he’s doing with that face ♥️ #BabyRob,” she captioned the set, alluding to Tatum‘s resemblance to his uncle Rob.

Kris Jenner chimed in, writing, “Ummmm yes he does 😍,” in the comments section of Khloe‘s post.

If you missed it, Khloe Kardashian shared a cute video of herself teaching Tatum how to clean!
