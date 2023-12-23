Khloe Kardashian Compares Son Tatum to Rob Kardashian in Adorable New Photos!

Khloe Kardashian sees a young Rob Kardashian in her son Tatum!

The 39-year-old reality star is a mother to two children. She shares Tatum, 16 months, and her daughter True, 5, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In newly shared photos, Khloe drew a comparison between her brother and Tatum!

On Friday (December 22), Khloe took to Instagram to post photos of her son sitting on a couch and smiling.

“He knows what he’s doing with that face ♥️ #BabyRob,” she captioned the set, alluding to Tatum‘s resemblance to his uncle Rob.

Kris Jenner chimed in, writing, “Ummmm yes he does 😍,” in the comments section of Khloe‘s post.

