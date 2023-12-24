Michael Buble Opens Up About His 10-Year-Old Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé is opening up about his 10-year-old son Noah‘s cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old crooner made an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed a moment in time that his priorities completely shifted.

“My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world. It pulled the curtain from over my eyes,” he began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“And that was a sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree and that’s okay. It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things is I guess it’s part of that beautiful, this life.”

“I don’t think I had my priorities straight. I mean my family was always my love but I don’t think I was a terrible guy but dude, it was blinders. Career. Ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best. You know, more ego, more power, more money,” he continued to reveal.

“And on Halloween, however many years ago that was, dude it’s like life was lived with a curtain in front of me. Like a filter. And the moment that they said this is what’s happening, that reality hit me. Filter gone. And I mean, in a moment. In one moment. Gone. And I went, ‘Ok. This is it. This is life. This is it, this is what’s important.’”

He and his wife Luisana Lopilato have four kids: Noah, Elias, 7, Vida, 5, and Cielo, 15 months.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 at age 3. He’s been in remission since 2017.

Find out which star Michael Buble volunteered himself to be wedding singer for!