Cynthia Erivo Wows at Kennedy Center Honors 2023, Singing 'Alfie' for Dionne Warwick (Video)

Cynthia Erivo blew the roof off the Kennedy Center with her incredible performance of the song “Alfie” during the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors special.

The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress performed during the Dionne Warwick tribute, which aired on Wednesday night (December 27). Check out the full list of performers who appeared on the special.

Head inside to watch the performance video…

Cynthia rose to fame while playing Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple musical. She’s currently filming the upcoming Wicked movies, playing the role of Elphaba.

Cynthia received two Oscar nominations for her work in the movie Harriet, one for Best Actress and another for Best Original Song for writing “Stand Up.”

Watch the performance video below!

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Cong Tri gown for the performance.