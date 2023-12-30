Maria Bello Reveals Why She & Dominique Crenn Waited 5 Years to Plan Their Wedding

Maria Bello is revealing why she and her fiancé Dominique Crenn have waited several years to get married.

The 56-year-old actress and writer and the 58-year-old French chef got engaged back in 2019.

During an interview with People, Maria shared that there are a few reasons why they’ve put off their wedding planning.

“We’re such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us,” she told the magazine. “Plus we’re working all over the world. But finally we have the wedding planner, we have the date, we have the location. And our save the date says, ‘Yep, we’re finally doing it.’”

Not long after they got engaged, Dominique was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Maria explained, “Dom and I have been through the three C’s: cancer, covid and now commitment. I’ve never been married. Even to my son’s dad. I’ve never taken that step. And that’s an exciting thing too in the second half of my life, deciding who I want to be with, choosing the person that I want to be with.”

Maria and Dominique announced their engagement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party.