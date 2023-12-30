Tom Wilkinson Dead - 'The Full Monty' & 'Michael Clayton' Actor Dies at Age 75

Tom Wilkinson has sadly passed away.

On Saturday (December 30), the BAFTA-winning actor’s agent confirmed in a statement that Tom had “died suddenly” at the age of 75.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement to BBC read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

For his role in the 1997 comedy film The Full Monty, Tom won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He also received two Academy Award nominations – first for Best Actor for In the Bedroom and the second for Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clayton.

Tom is also known for his roles in Sense and Sensibility, Shakespeare in Love, Batman Begins, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Tom is survived by his wife Diana Hardcastle and their two daughters, Alice and Molly.

Our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.