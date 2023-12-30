Kim Zolciak Shares Her Goals For 2024 Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing her hopes and dreams for the new year amid her ongoing divorce battle with Kroy Biermann.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the 38-year-old former football player initially filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage.

They briefly reconciled before Kroy filed for divorce once again in August, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Kim then filed to dismiss his latest petition, arguing that they were still sleeping together.

Despite her difficult year, Kim is maintaining a positive attitude and focusing on what’s to come in 2024.

In a December 28 Instagram Story, the reality star listed several of her goals for the upcoming year.

“Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities,” she wrote, “and so many more but I’m going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share.”

In October, Kim and Kroy put their $6 million Milton, Georgia home on sale.

They appeared to be on better terms in November when they unexpectedly celebrated their 12th anniversary together. They enjoyed dinner at Mezza Luna restaurant near Atlanta, Georgia, before heading to Morgan Wallen‘s Atlanta concert.

