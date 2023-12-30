Top Stories
Sat, 30 December 2023 at 1:42 pm

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Hold Hands on Date Night in Palm Beach

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are enjoying a night out!

The married couple held hands as they headed to dinner at Sant Ambroeus on Friday night (December 29) in Palm Beach, Florida.

For their night out, Brooklyn, 24, wore a long-sleeved white shirt with jeans while Nicola, 28, donned a strapless black top with jeans and carried a fuzzy blue bag.

Last weekend, Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated Christmas a little early with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his younger siblings – but unfortunately one of brothers missed out on the festivities.

If you missed it, Brooklyn – who is an aspiring chef – responded to all the criticism over his cooking videos.

