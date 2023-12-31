Ian Ziering Caught In New Year's Eve Altercation With Group of Bikers (Report)

Ian Ziering got caught up in an altercation with a group of bikers while driving down Hollywood Blvd on Sunday (December 31) in Hollywood.

The 59-year-old actor’s fight with the group was caught on camera and the reason for the altercation is currently unknown.

Keep reading to find out more…

In video obtained by TMZ, Ian was seen stopped on Hollywood Blvd as bikers cut off his car, parking in front of him, as more bikers drove around, and some even circled back to him.

He then could be seen getting out of his car, walking up to those stopped in front of him and throwing punches. Ian gets caught in a fight amongst several of the bikers, and is seen in the video trying to escape by attempting to run across the street.

TMZ reports that one of the bikers may have hit his car, causing the seemingly road rage incident to begin.

The site also reports that Ian ended up returning to his vehicle and driving off, with the bikers also fleeing the scene.

We hope Ian is okay and not seriously injured.