Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety with Inspiring Message

Lucy Hale hasn’t had a drink of alcohol in two years and she’s sharing an inspiring message with fans while celebrating her sobriety.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress shared a photo of the two-year mark on her sobriety tracker in an Instagram post.

“This continues to be the greatest gift I’ve given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted ♥️,” Lucy began her message.

Lucy continued, “The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I’ve hurt, from people who’ve hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning. Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year. To every person I have connected with…thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone. There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment ✨,” she concluded.

