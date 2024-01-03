Violett Beane & Mandy Patinkin Investigate Murder Mystery In 'Death & Other Details' Trailer - Watch Now!

Hulu has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming series Death and Other Details!

Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin are at the center of the investigation into a murder mystery on a cruise ship, as the prime suspect and the detective, respectively.

Find out more and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Also starring in the 10-episode series are Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond.

Death and Other Details will premiere it’s first two episodes on January 16th, with one episode weekly until the two-episode finale on March 5th.

