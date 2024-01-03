Julia Fox Rocks 1 Of Her Most Revealing Outfits to Date During Night Out in Miami

Julia Fox is no stranger to daring, body baring outfits, but she stepped out in one of her most revealing looks to date during a night out in Miami, Florida.

The 33-year-old Uncut Gems actress hit up LPM Restaurant and Bar with some friends on Tuesday night (January 2), and she did so wearing a lacy bra and matching bloomers.

Her tiny top featured two pink bows with long ribbons over her chest and finished off the look with lacy, fingerless gloves.

Keep reading to find out more…

Julia carried a small bag bedazzled with pearls and wore pearl earrings and sensible pair of white shoes.

She arrived for the night out in a “Sexy Uber.”

The outfit had a distinctly bridal feel, and fans will remember that this is not the first time that Julia has channeled a similar style.

The actress has previously hit back at critics of her racier outfits after attending a New York Fashion Week event in a chain link bikini.

Scroll through the new photos of Julia Fox in her daring outfit in the gallery…