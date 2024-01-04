Katy Perry Replaces Her Engagement Ring With New Jewelry After Holiday Vacation With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry was spotted showing off some new jewelry on a very important finger!

The 39-year-old “Firework” pop titan touched down in Los Angeles with fiance Orlando Bloom on Tuesday (January 2), and she was notably wearing what appeared to be a new ring on her wedding finger.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple. In them, Katy looks cozy in a gray sweatsuit and ball cap.

She appears to have a thick gold band on her wedding finger. Katy also had a ring on her pointer finger and wore a bracelet and what appear to be diamond earrings.

She was in great spirits and made silly faces at Orlando, who was also grinning.

Her new jewelry has some wondering if Katy and Orlando said “I do” over the holiday weekend. Just Jared has reached out to Katy‘s team and will let you know if we hear back with confirmation.

If you forgot, Katy and Orlando have been an item since 2016 and confirmed their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Daisy the following year.

Back in 2022, Katy explained why the couple was having such a long engagement, explaining that they wanted to have a destination wedding. She also hinted at what their wedding would be like when they finally made it down the aisle.

The couple has been spotted out together in recent months and looked very in love during a date night in NYC back in November. Their daughter also made her first public appearance on a special day!