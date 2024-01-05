Top Stories
Gerry & Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Fri, 05 January 2024 at 10:37 am

Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, & Himesh Patel Promote New Netflix Movie 'Good Grief' in NYC

Dan Levy is stepping out to promote his new Netflix movie.

The 40-year-old actor and director joined co-stars Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel at the Good Grief NY AMPAS Tastemaker moderated by writer Evan Ross Katz on Thursday night (January 4) at the Crosby Hotel in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Brooke Shields, Gina Gershon, Noma Dumezweni, and influencer Alok Vaid-Menon.

Keep reading to find out more…

Good Grief centers on Marc (Levy), who was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

Good Grief is available for streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of the stars at the screening…
Photos: Getty Images
