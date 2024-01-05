Top Stories
Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Connected to Controversial Figure

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 6 Stars Join Show, 1 Star Confirmed to Return & More Stars Rumored to Make Comebacks

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She'll Watch Joey King's Hulu Series 'The Act'

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Regina George in 'Not My Fault' Music Video with Renee Rapp - Watch Now!

Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp are teaming up for a hot new music video!

On Friday (January 5), the two stars debuted the music video for their new collab “Not My Fault,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for Renee‘s upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.

The video features several nods to the iconic 2004 film, including Megan paying homage to Regina George while wearing a cut-out white tank shirt with her purple bra exposed.

Keep reading to find out more…

The title of the song is also a reference to when Cady yells “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me!” to Janis.

If you missed it, one of the stars of the original movie shared advice with actors in the new adaption.

The Mean Girls musical movie hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 12 – watch the latest trailer here!
