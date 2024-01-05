Megan Thee Stallion Channels Regina George in 'Not My Fault' Music Video with Renee Rapp - Watch Now!

Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp are teaming up for a hot new music video!

On Friday (January 5), the two stars debuted the music video for their new collab “Not My Fault,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for Renee‘s upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.

The video features several nods to the iconic 2004 film, including Megan paying homage to Regina George while wearing a cut-out white tank shirt with her purple bra exposed.

The title of the song is also a reference to when Cady yells “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me!” to Janis.

The Mean Girls musical movie hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 12 – watch the latest trailer here!