'NCIS' Prequel Series About Young Gibbs in the Works with Mark Harmon Producing Alongside His Son

NCIS: Origins is officially in the works at CBS and the network has given the new show a “straight-to-series order.”

Mark Harmon and his son Sean are teaming up with NCIS writers-producers, Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, to produce the new series about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

This isn’t the first time that a young Gibbs will be featured in the NCIS franchise as Sean actually played a younger version of his father’s iconic character in seven episodes from 2008 through 2020.

So, what will the show be about?

Deadline reports that “NCIS: Origins begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and follows a young Gibbs. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.”

The search is on for an actor to play young Gibbs as Sean will not reprise the role.

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean Harmon said in a statement. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

NCIS is heading into its 21st season and Mark left the show after season 19.

